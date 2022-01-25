Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast.

Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter.

Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with terminal cancer to his death. Interwoven in the narrative are glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance.

The actors join the previously announced Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field — who reunites with Showalter following their 2015 quirky festival darling “Hello, My Name is Doris.”

Credited screenwriters are David Marshall Grant, Ausiello, and writer-activist Dan Savage. Showalter is a producer with Jordana Mollick via their Semi-Formal Productions. Parsons also produced with Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey under their That’s Wonderful Productions banner. Ausiello served as an executive producer.

A member of Netflix’s Emmy-winning Fab Five, Porowski is represented by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. James, who appears in the Apple original “Severance” and on Amazon’s “Modern Love,” is represented by Liebman Entertainment.

Self, who broke out on the buzzy HBO Max dramedy “Search Party” and has appeared on “30 Rock” and in the Focus film “The High Note,” is represented by Avalon Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Irwin, whose credits also include “Interstellar,” is represented by Viking Entertainment.

Focus has domestic distribution rights, with a release date to be announced soon.