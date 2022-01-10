No BAFTA Nominations For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ As Film Fails to Meet Eligibility Requirements

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” may be generating Oscar buzz but there’s one award Tom Holland and co. definitely won’t be picking up this awards season: a BAFTA.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced that the movie won’t be considered for any awards after failing to meet “eligibility criteria.”

A spokesperson for BAFTA said: “‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry. As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles and the film was not made available by the distributor.”

Round One closed on Jan. 3.

On BAFTA View, there is a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” page for members’ consideration with a description of the film; however, Variety understands that the film itself was never made available to view. When members click on the page, they can access only a trailer for the movie.

Members were asked to consider the film for best picture and best special effects.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has proven to be one of the most popular films since “Avengers: Endgame,” breaking multiple records before its release and quickly setting a pandemic record for pre-sales.

