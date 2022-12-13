‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Dozens of Spider-Men Fight Miles Morales

Get ready for another trip through the Spider-Verse.

Sony has unveiled the official trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to its critically-acclaimed 2018 animated film “Into the Spider-Verse.”

The trailer begins with a slightly older Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) talking with his mom, who’s worried that he’s not her little boy anymore. After some flashbacks to the original movie, new footage shows off Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) traveling through different universe and running into dozens of alternate Spider-Men. There are also first looks at Issa Rae’s motorcycle-riding Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone’s high-flying villain Vulture and Oscar Isaac’s brutal Spider-Man 2099.

After a touching message from Miles’ mom, the trailer cuts to the young hero being attacked by dozens of alternate Spider-Men while web-slinging around. It seems like things are a bit different in Spider-Man 2099’s world, as he and Gwen argue over who are the real heroes.

“Who do you think you are, really?” he asks Gwen. “We are supposed to be the good guys,” she replies. “We are,” the elder Spider-Man replies, over a shot of him slamming Miles to the ground with a red, laser-like web.

Friendly neighborhood comic-book fans will notice a slew of cameos in the trailer, including the advanced Spider-Man suit from the 2018 PlayStation game, the Spider-Armor MK. II, the Bombastic Bag Man costume, Spider-Man Unlimited and many more colorful incarnations.

“Into the Spider-Verse” introduced fans to Miles, a teen who is bitten by a spider and must learn to be a hero after his universe’s version of Spider-Man (Chris Pine) dies. In the process, he joins up with other versions of the iconic Marvel hero from parallel universes to save the world from the villainous Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). The film was highly praised for its animation, script and voice acting, winning best animated feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

In addition to Moore and Steinfeld, Isaac and Jake Johnson will reprise their roles from “Into the Spider-Verse” as Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, and Peter B. Parker. Rae will voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya is Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk, Taccone is Vulture and Jason Schwartzman is the Spot.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Miller, Lord, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg serve as producers, while Peter Ramsay, one of the co-directors of the original film, executive produces with Aditya Sood.

“Across the Spider-Verse” will release theatrically on June 2, 2023. Its sequel, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is set for March 29, 2024. In addition, a female-led spinoff movie, focusing on Gwen Stacy, Jessica Drew and the character Cindy Moon, is currently in development.

Watch the trailer below: