South Asian House Confirms Acts for Inaugural SXSW Partnership Edition

South Asian House has confirmed multiple acts for its inaugural partnership event with the South by Southwest Festival in March next year.



The two-day event (March 11 and 12, 2023) is a unique cultural initiative from the seven countries of South Asia – India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives – as well as accomplished members of the diaspora.



It will include panel discussions, live music performances and an awards ceremony on Oscar Sunday, recognizing South Asian Trailblazers in Cinema. Activities will be held at Fourth and Co. in the iconic Warehouse District of downtown Austin, six blocks from SXSW event headquarters.



Panel sessions will span topics on women in film, business technology and climate change. Mentors and panelists already confirmed include actor Pooja Kuma, Milan Chakraborty, head of film at Marginal Mediaworks, and Falguni Lakhani Adams, executive producer at Vice Media.



Other SAH components include a ‘Reel Deal’ session, a comedy hour, industry leadership sessions, a mental health corner, queer/Dalit visual art NFTs, and a Desi Drag brunch.



The Storylounge artistic collective will present “The Reel Deal,” hosted by Gotham Comedy Club’s Vick Krishna and actor Samrat Chakrabarti (“Mr. Robot,” “Midnight’s Children”), focused on how to make effective Instagram and TikTok reels.



Indo Warehouse, a premium brand in New York’s electronic music scene, will present performances by its founding artists, Kahani and Kunal Merchant.



The event is the initiative of veteran producers, curators, and programmers Rohi Mirza Pandya (Box Office Guru Media and Desipina), film producer Monika Samtani (“Ms. Media,” “The Fem Word”), Jitin Hingorani (Jingo Media and DFW South Asian Film Festival) and Kirtana Banskota (Banskota Productions and the Nepal America Film Society). (Hingorani is this week participating at the Film Bazaar in Goa, India.)



It has the backing of South Asian community leaders and organizers in the U.S. including Storylounge Studios, Shelly Kapoor Collins, founder of the Shatter Foundation, and The Partnership, Inc., a nationally-recognized organization supporting the development of professionals of color.



In 2021, Variety parent company P-MRC made a significant investment in South by Southwest, the parent company of the SXSW festival.

