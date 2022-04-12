South African Feature ‘Good Life’ Set for U.S. Release Via Level 33 (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning South African drama “Good Life” is set for a U.S. release after sales agent Angel Oak Films inked a deal with distributor Level 33.

Set in Cape Town and Greece, “Good Life” tells the story of Olive Papadopoulous (played by Erica Wessels), a thirty-something year-old with a broken heart. Fleeing to a small town in Greece, she finds herself even more miserable thanks to the villagers’ hostility – until she hires a 7-year-old Albanian refugee, Jet (played by Caleb Payne) as her guide and negotiator. Before long, Jet becomes her friend too, teaching Olive how to live a “good life.”

Robyn Scott (“After Life of The Party”), Leon Clingman (“The Mauritanian”), Marco Mintaka (“What Lies Beneath”) and Sven Ruygrok (“Around the World in 80 Days”) also star in the film.

“Good Life” was written, directed and produced by Bonnie Rodini and is loosely based on Rodini’s own experiences. It represents her directorial feature debut.

Following prizes at the Berlin and Toronto Independent Film festivals, “Good Life” is now set for a U.S. on demand release on April 15. The film will be available via Apple TV iTunes Store, Amazon, Spectrum, Xfinity/Comcast, DirecTV, Verizon, Microsoft, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Vudu, Hoopla Digital in the USA.

Angel Oak has also closed sales in Poland and Spain via respective distributors Best Film and Twelve Oak Pictures.

Last year Angel Oak Films pre-sold upcoming Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard thriller “Afterward” in multiple territories with Lionsgate in North America, Grindstone in Latin America and YouPlanet in Spain.