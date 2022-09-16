Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, Pushes ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’ 

Sony Pictures has announced the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the big screen by dating a new “Karate Kid” movie for June 7, 2024. While the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new “Karate Kid” project will be the franchise’s first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith.

The 2024 “Karate Kid” movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached. Other new titles added to Sony’s release calendar include an untitled horror movie from Screen Gems set for release on Jan. 6, 2023 and “Missing,” the next installment in the “Searching” franchise. Storm Reid and Nia Long star in “Missing,” which opens Feb. 24, 2023.

Sony has also shifted release dates for several upcoming tentpoles. “Madame Web,” a comic book movie set in the Spider-Man universe that stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is moving from Oct. 6, 2023 to Feb. 16, 2024. Another Spider-Man universe film, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson “Kraven the Hunter” movie, is shifting to Oct. 6, 2023 from Jan. 13, 2023. Both films will be released in Imax. An untitled Sony/ Marvel Universe movie has been dated for July 12, 2024.

Elsewhere, the Chris Pratt-voiced “Garfield” movie will hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend on May 24, 2024 (shifted from Feb. 16, 2024). The Adam Driver-starring thriller “65,” from “A Quiet Place” screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will open March 10, 2023 (up from April 28, 2023).