Bestseller ‘Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales’ Heads to Sony’s 3000 Pictures for Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony’s literary-driven speciality film unit 3000 Pictures has closed a deal for the rights to bestselling author Soman Chainani’s “Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales,” with an eye to turn it into a limited series.

An overnight New York Times bestseller when it published with HarperCollins Children’s Books in September 2021, “Beasts and Beauty” has since sold in 13 territories around the world. The work is a collection of 12 fairy tales reimagined to reflect a new era, and spins the stories you know and love into thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts.

Chainani is writing the pilot and is an executive producer on the project. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are executive producing with Alyssa Altman as co-executive producer. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing for 3000 Pictures.

Chainani is known for “The School for Good and Evil,” part of the EverNever world, a fairytale fantasy brand that Chainani has built. The book has sold more than 3 million copies, has been translated into 30 languages and will be released as a feature from Netflix this fall starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

The five other books in the “School for Good and Evil” series include: “A World Without Princes,” “The Last Ever After,” “Quests for Glory,” “A Crystal of Time” and “One True King.”

The author will next release an origin story about the titular school, set to roll out on May 31. Chainani is repped by CAA, Park & Fine, David Fox at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Jill Fritzo PR.