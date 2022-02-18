Sony Dates Tom Hanks Vehicle ‘A Man Called Otto’ for Christmas Alongside Whitney Houston Biopic

Sony Pictures has a stacked lineup for the Christmas box office this year, with Tom Hanks’ upcoming film “A Man Called Otto” and the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” releasing within days of each other.

“A Man Called Otto,” which was acquired by Sony last week for $60 million out of the European Film Market, will debut in theaters on Christmas Day. TriStar Pictures’ “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie as Houston, has now moved from Dec. 23 to Dec. 21.

Based on Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, “A Man Called Otto” tells the story of a grumpy and strict widower who holds the rest of his neighborhood to his staunch rules. But just as Otto is about to give up on his life, he sparks a new friendship with his neighbors, prompting him to undergo a transformation. The film is directed by Marc Forster, with David Magee adapting the screenplay.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the screenplay for “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is written by Anthony McCarten. The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie and Ashton Sanders.

In other release date news, Columbia Pictures’ comedy “Oh Hell No” is now undated. Directed by Kitao Sakauri, the film had previously been set for June 17, with Jack Black and Ice Cube attached to star. In October, Cube walked away from the project after reportedly declining the producers’ request that the cast be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ “65,” starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman, has been pushed back about a year to April 14, 2023. “Umma,” starring Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart, will release on March 18.