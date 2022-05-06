‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Rules as U.K. Box Office Touches $120 Million in April

The total U.K. and Ireland box office in April this year was £96.9 million ($119.2 million), according to numbers for the month released by Comscore.

At this time in 2021, indoor cinemas remained closed due to the second nationwide lockdown, except for Guernsey and the Isle of Man, re-opening on May 17 in England and Scotland. Compared to the first four months of pre-pandemic 2019, 2022 is running 27% behind.

“Sonic The Hedgehog 2” is the No.1 film of April, grossing £22.8 million, and is the fourth-highest grossing film of the year so far. The animated sequel is tracking 18% ahead of the original film’s £19.3 million and is the second-best performing film based on a video game, 5% behind “Uncharted” (£24.2 million). In second position for April was “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” with £19.1 million, the sixth-highest grossing film of 2022.

“The Bad Guys” is at No.3, grossing £10.7 million, and is the third-biggest animated film of the year, after “Sing 2” and “Sonic The Hedgehog 2.” “The Lost City” is No.4 with £8.1 million, with its opening of £2.7 million being the biggest for an original film released this year. It’s also the second Paramount film in the top five, contributing to them being the strongest performing distributor of April.

The accolade of the best performing distributor of the year so far, with a market share of 26%, goes to Universal, whose “Sing 2” is currently second in the yearly chart with £32.7 million and “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” due in July.

Rounding off the top five for April was “Morbius” with £6.3 million.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is at No.6 with £6.1 million after one week on release, and is the top British film of the month. The sequel was released across 744 sites, making it the widest ever British opening of April. “Belfast,” which is currently the top British film of the year with £15.5 million, is the widest British release with 758 sites.

At No.7 is “Operation Mincemeat” with £4.3 million and in eighth position, “The Batman,” the only March holdover, added £4 million in April and has a total gross of £40.7 million. “The Northman” is at No.9 with £3.8 million.

“The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” was at No. 10 with £1.2 million. Nicolas Cage films have grossed more than £200 million in the territory since his first role “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1987).

“The Worst Person In The World” was the highest-grossing foreign film of April with £629,000 and has a total of £974,000 since its opening at the end of March. It is the third-highest foreign film of the year behind “Parallel Mothers” (£1.3 million) and “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” (£1.4 million). The film is the second-biggest title to come out of Norway in the territory, behind “Headhunters” (£1.4 million).

The big releases for May are “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,” which is out now, “Firestarter” on Friday the 13th, and “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Bob’s Burgers” on May 25 and 27 respectively.

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles of April 2022

(April 1 – May 5)

Comscore

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles of 2022

(Jan. 7 – May 5)

