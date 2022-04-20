‘Some Like It Hot’ Musical Sets Broadway Cast, Opening Night Date

A musical comedy based on the classic film “Some Like It Hot” will premiere on Broadway in the fall of 2022.

The show, which was originally scheduled to open in Chicago last year before transferring to the Great White Way, will begin performances on Nov. 1. “Some Like It Hot” officially opens Dec. 11 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

The company will be led by Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan and Mark Lotito as Spats. The full cast will be announced at a later date.

Matthew López, a recent Tony winner for “The Inheritance,” and comedian Amber Ruffin wrote the book of the musical, which features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman (“Hairspray”). Casey Nicholaw, best known for “The Book of Mormon” and “Spamalot,” will direct and choreograph the show.

Set in Chicago during Prohibition, “Some Like It Hot” follows two musicians who disguise themselves as members of an all-female band after witnessing a mob hit. The Oscar-winning 1959 film, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, is considered one of the best comedies ever made.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), Brian Ronan (sound), Josh Marquette (hair and wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (make-up), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music supervisor), Darryl Archibald (music director), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (orchestrations), Glen Kelly (dance and incidental music arrangements) and Telsey and Company (casting).

“Some Like It Hot” will be produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Organization.