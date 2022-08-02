Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for Sports Comedy Film ‘The Underdoggs’ for MGM

After his thrilling halftime performance at the 2022 Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg is entering the sports world — on the big screen. The acclaimed rapper is set to star in Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s upcoming sports comedy film “The Underdoggs,” and will produce the movie alongside “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.

Set for a theatrical release on Oct. 20, 2023, “The Underdoggs” is described by the studio as “The Bad News Bears” in the world of youth football. Snoop Dogg stars as Jaycen Jenning, “2Js,” a former NFL superstar who has a run-in with the law and winds up coaching youth football in lieu of going to prison, in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.

“‘The Underdoggs’ is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15-plus years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement announcing the project.

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up,” he continued. “My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

The film’s script, penned by former Barris collaborators Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis (“Grown-ish,” “#BlackAF”), is based on a pitch from Snoop Dogg and Schwartz-Morini. Charles Stone will direct the film.

In addition to starring in the project, Snoop Dogg will also produce the film via his Death Row Pictures banner, with Barris and Mychelle Deschamps producing for Khalabo Ink Society, as well as Schwartz-Morini producing via SMAC Entertainment and Jonathan Glickman for Panoramic Media.

“Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM,” noted MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton. “We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it hits theaters next October.”

“The Underdogg” is one of two projects Barris has in the works at MGM. The producer is also in development with the studio on a Richard Pryor biopic, which he will direct.

