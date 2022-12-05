Viral Horror Sensation ‘Skinamarink’ Acquired by Shudder, Will Receive Theatrical Run Via IFC Midnight (EXCLUSIVE)

“Skinamarink,” a microbudget horror film that has received buzz online after debuting at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, has been acquired by horror streamer Shudder and will receive a theatrical run via IFC Midnight, starting Jan. 13. It will debut on Shudder later in 2023.

“I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder,” Kyle Edward Ball, who wrote, produced and directed “Skinamarink,” said in a statement.

Per the official synopsis, “Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows and blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party situation. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.”

“Skinamarink” has inspired interest in recent months as horror fans on social platforms like TikTok, Reddit and Letterboxd discussed the unconventional film, which blends atmospheric horror with a production quality that recalls a mix of creepy online found footage and David Lynch’s lo-fi experimental work.

The film stars Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul and Jaime Hill. It’s executive produced by Edmon Rotea, Ava Karvonen, Bonnie Lewis, Alan Lewis, Josh Doke and Jonathan Barkan.

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, Shudder’s VP of global acquisitions and co-productions, and Peter Castro of BayView Entertainment on behalf of the filmmaker.

Watch the trailer for “Skinamarink” below: