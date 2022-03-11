Shudder Acquires Horror-Comedy ‘Sissy’ Ahead of SXSW Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Streaming service Shudder has acquired the rights to Australian horror-comedy film “Sissy” ahead of its premiere at SXSW in the Midnighters section on Friday.

“Sissy” tells the story of young friends Cecilia (Aisha Dee) and Emma (Barlow), who were inseparable until Alex (Emily De Margheriti) showed up. After Emma and Cecilia run into each other 12 years later, Emma invites Cecilia for weekend at a secluded cabin in the mountains, where Alex turns Cecilia’s weekend into a living nightmare. From writing-directing duo Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, the film is produced by Arcadia, DEMS Entertainment and Freedom Films.

Shudder, which specializes in horror, thriller and supernatural content, will be the exclusive streamer for the film in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

“Shudder is the perfect home for ‘Sissy’ and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them,” said Arcadia producer Lisa Shaunessy. “The team at Shudder are the best at bringing elevated horror to engaged audiences across major territories. As filmmakers, to know ‘Sissy’ will be celebrated by a genre-loving audience like Shudder’s is a dream come true.”

“Directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ script crafted something special, a stylish and thoroughly modern horror comedy with bite, led fearlessly by Aisha Dee,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “We can’t wait for audiences to meet ‘Sissy.’”

The film also stars Daniel Monks, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Shaun Martindale, Amelia Lule, April Blasdall and Camille Cumpston. “Sissy” is produced by Lisa Shaunessy and Bec Janek for Arcadia, John De Margheriti for DEMS Entertainment and Freedom Films’ Jason Taylor with executive producers Alexandra Burke, Vicki De Margheriti, William Day Frank, Barlow, Senes, Anna Dadic, Jacqueline Kerwick, Seth Larney, Mathieu Van De Velde and Clement Dunn.

XYZ Films, LevelK and Arcadia negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto negotiated on behalf of Shudder.