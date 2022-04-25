Sienna Miller Says Dating Jude Law ‘Probably Protected’ Her From Harvey Weinstein’s Abuse

Sienna Miller recently told The Guardian that dating Jude Law is most likely one reason she was never abused by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. Miller was the star of the Weinstein-backed “Factory Girl,” in which she played Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick. The actor said being in a relationship with Law shaped her connection with Weinstein, as she often called the producer “pops.” Law headlined several of Weinstein’s movies prior to Miller working with him, from “The Talented Mr. Ripley” to “Cold Mountain.”

“I was Jude’s girlfriend, and there was probably protection in that. Jude was a big actor for Harvey,” Miller said. “I called Harvey ‘Pops’ from day one, which I’m sure helped; you’re not going to wank on that.”

Miller recalled one day when Weinstein shouted at her, but that was the extent of which he acted rudely towards her. Weinstein took issue with Miller’s party-friendly social life outside of filming hours.

“I was rehearsing one day with Steve Buscemi, and Harvey called and asked me to come to his office,” Miller said. “I said, ‘I’m in rehearsal.’ And he shouted, ‘Now!’ and sent a car. He sat me down in his office and said, ‘You’re not fucking going out any more, you’re not partying, rah rah rah.’ I was having a lot of fun, but I managed to go to work on time. And he was standing over me while I was sitting in a chair, lip quivering, and then he slammed the door, and I burst into tears. And then he came back in and said: ‘It’s because I’m fucking proud of you.’ And slammed the door again.”

Miller viewed being shout at by Harvey as a badge of honor at the time because “you weren’t really inaugurated until Weinstein made you cry.” The actor added, “I imagined this is what Hollywood producers were like. I genuinely felt he’d given me the biggest validation. I was so grateful. I wasn’t scared of him, actually. And I was not aware that he was raping people. He asked for one meeting with me in a hotel, and I brought the other producers and it was innocuous. I’ve never been propositioned by anyone, for a job.”

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence due to first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.