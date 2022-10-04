‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Endure the Wedding From Hell in Action Rom-Com

“‘Til death do us part” is the haunting overtone of director Jason Moore’s upcoming feature “Shotgun Wedding,” which combines the thriller, romance and comedy genres into 100 minutes of action-packed content.

Prime Video dropped the trailer online (TK) to promote the film ahead of its anticipated international premiere on Jan. 27, 2023.

Co-starring Grammy-nominated singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Josh Duhamel as an engaged couple, the two are about to get married when the entire wedding party is taken hostage by criminals. The couple must then overcome the bumps in their relationship to save their friends and family.

Teasing at the mixture of steaminess and bloodshed to come, the newly distributed trailer includes a fleeting glimpse of singer-actor Lenny Kravitz shirtless.

The decision to cast Lopez comes as no surprise given the genre-bending picture marks the performer’s second consecutive wedding-themed film. Her first was Universal Pictures’ “Marry Me,” a musical romance that hit theaters in February 2022.

Duhamel, known for playing Colonel William Lennox in the “Transformers” franchise, was recast for the lead role opposite Lopez after Armie Hammer — who initially was granted the part — was accused of sexual assault.

Shortly after Hammer’s departure, Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group confirmed the addition of cast members such as Sônia Braga and Jennifer Coolidge, who recently won an Emmy for HBO Max’s “The White Lotus.” The cast list has since evolved to encompass other esteemed celebrities like Kravitz, Callie Hernandez, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Steve Coulter.

In collaboration with Lionsgate, “Shotgun Wedding” will be available for streaming in over 86 countries and territories upon its release. Watch the trailer below.