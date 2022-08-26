Shia LaBeouf Addresses Abuse Allegations: ‘I F—ed Up,’ ‘I Hurt That Woman’

Shia LaBeouf is opening up about the abuse allegations that have disgraced his career.

On Jon Bernthal’s podcast “Real Ones,” LaBeouf addresses the disturbing accusations of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse brought against him by FKA Twigs in a 2020 lawsuit. LaBeouf dated FKA Twigs for roughly a year after they met on the set of his 2019 film “Honey Boy.” With allegations ranging from violent attacks to strangulation, FKA Twigs accused LaBeouf of knowingly infecting her with an STD, and shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his film “The Tax Collector.”

“I hurt that woman,” LaBeouf said, although he did not call her by name on the podcast. “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

The actor added: “When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.”

“I fucked up bad,” LaBeouf admitted. “Like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.”

On Friday, LaBeouf denied that he was fired from “Don’t Worry Darling,” asserting that he chose to leave the production because he didn’t feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse.

Bernthal’s podcast is available exclusively on Patreon. Watch a clip posted to Bernthal’s Instagram here.

