Weinstein Investigation Movie ‘She Said’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

“She Said,” a drama about the sexual harassment investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

The Universal Pictures movie is screening as part of the festival’s spotlight section. Other movies that will be highlighted include Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till,” Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?,” James Ivory and Giles Gardner’s non-fiction film “A Cooler Climate,” and Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s New York Dolls documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only.”

Additional spotlight entries include “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet; Marco Bellocchio’s “Exterior Night,” a six-part series about the kidnapping and eventual murder of the Italy’s influential statesman and former prime minister Aldo Moro; director Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom Exodus,” a third season of his television series The Kingdom; Chris Smith’s “Sr.”, a look at the life and career of Robert Downey Jr.’s late father, Robert Downey, Sr.; “The Super 8 Years,” a story about writer-director Annie Ernaux’s family’s memory; and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” a screen adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel about women from a remote religious community dealing with the aftermath of sexual assault.

Rounding out this year’s spotlight slate is the 50th anniversary presentation of Andrei Tarkovsky’s “Solaris.” The screening will feature a live, newly created score by Matthew Nolan and Stephen Shannon.

“Ranging from illuminating portraits and affecting personal stories to uncomfortable histories that ignite change, the third edition of our NYFF Spotlight section is a curated mix of world premieres, films, by acclaimed auteurs, a selection of must-see documentaries, as well as a one of a kind evening of film and music,” said Eugene Hernandez, executive director of the New York Film Festival. “Our aim once again with Spotlight is to engage, enlighten, and entertain.”

Directed by Maria Schrader, “She Said” stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. Together, they broke the story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and sparked a cultural reckoning. The movie, scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022, will focus on their efforts to uncover and expose decades of allegations against the powerful film producer, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The 60th New York Film Festival will take place Sept. 30 – Oct. 16 and is presented by Film at Lincoln Center. Masks will be required for all staff, audiences and filmmakers at all times in public spaces. Proof of full vaccination is not required for NYFF60 audiences, but festival organizers say full vaccination is strongly recommended.