Shawn Levy to Direct ‘Deadpool 3’ Starring Ryan Reynolds

Shawn Levy has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project” will once again team up with Ryan Reynolds for “Deadpool 3,” the much-anticipated third installment of the comedic action franchise, Variety confirms.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the first two “Deadpool” films, will write the third movie based on the “X-Men” comic book character, created by Rob Liefeld. Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, Emmy-winning writers of “Bobs Burgers,” had been previously tapped to write “Deadpool 3,” but Reese and Wernick will instead return for a third outing.

Besides Reynolds, no other cast members are confirmed for “Deadpool 3.” The second “Deadpool” film introduced Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. “Deadpool” also starred Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and T.J. Miller as Weasel. Tim Miller directed the original movie, while David Leitch helmed “Deadpool 2.”

Reynolds also shared the news on Twitter with an image featuring his characters in “Deadpool,” “The Adam Project” and “Free Guy.”

“The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby,” he wrote.

The “Deadpool” movies are the top-grossing “X-Men” films of all time, each earning over $780 million worldwide. The first two films, which debuted in 2016 and 2018, respectively, were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired that studio. Around that time, there was fear that Disney would seek to maintain its family-friendly image, which is far from the raunchy world of “Deadpool.” However, Disney’s then-chairman and CEO Bob Iger diminished those concerns in 2019, saying Disney would continue to make R-rated “Deadpool” movies and other adult-oriented Marvel stories.

“We will continue in that business,” promised Iger, adding, “There’s certainly popularity” with those types of films. However, he hinted that these films won’t be released under the traditional Marvel or Disney banner, and the company would make an effort to ensure it is “carefully branding [R-rated films]…so we’re not in any way confusing the consumer.”

