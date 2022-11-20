Cannes Winner Shaunak Sen to Produce Gautam Arora’s ‘The Last Lane’

The Film Bazaar project market in Goa will be the first outing for semi-autobiographical drama film project “The Last Lane” (‘Band Galli’), to be directed by Gautam Arora.

Production is handled by Kite Rabbit Films, the label headed by Shaunak Sen, whose “All That Breathes” won the best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival and the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival this year, along with Arora’s Woolwork FIlms.

“The Last Lane” is set in New Delhi and follows a middle class family of five grappling with the prospect of leaving their ancestral bungalow to move to a new house. Fragmented relationships, discomforting emotional spaces, the conflict between two generations and patriarchal structures are swayed during this renegotiation of the idea of home.

“My grandparents moved to Delhi from Multan and stayed in various temporary settlements across the city. Over the years, there were a lot of changes in the family dynamic and the fractures within my family moved me to make this film. My scripts and ideas are drawn from my lived experiences. This is a quintessential Delhi and migrant story in the changing urban landscape of the city,” said Arora.

The Hindi and English-language film will represent the feature debut for Arora, who has previously directed 2016 short film “Circus” and has another short set to debut next month. Arora also served as associate producer on “I Shall Not Hear Love,” a short film funded by a grant from the U.S. consulate in Mumbai in association with Seeds of Peace.

Film Bazaar will represent an opportunity for the project to add co-producers and bolster its funding. Arora and Sen plan to apply for various international labs and grants in 2023. “I am rewriting the script and developing it with the hope of going into production at the end of 2023 or early 2024,” said Arora, who intends to cast newcomers and actors from Delhi’s theatre scene.