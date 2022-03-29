Sharon Stone Joins DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ as Villain Victoria Kord

Sharon Stone has been tapped to play villain Victoria Kord in DC’s upcoming “Blue Beetle,” its first superhero movie starring a Latino character, Variety confirms. Victoria Kord is a new character created for the film, which will premiere in theaters on Aug. 18, 2023.

Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) also joins “Blue Beetle” as Carapax the Indestructible Man. Stone and Trujillo star alongside Xolo Maridueñ (“Cobra Kai”) as the lead role of Jamie Reyes, the alter ego of the Blue Beetle, a vigilante who has a scarab grafted onto his spine that gives him tremendous powers and the ability to emit blue energy.

Bruna Marquezine will play Penny, the female lead and love interest, while Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén will also appear in the film. Escobedo will play Jamie’s younger sister, Milagros, while details about Guillen’s role are still under wraps. Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”) directs a screenplay written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”). John Rickard produces.

This marks Stone’s second turn as a major villain, following her portrayal of Laurel Hedare in DC’s 2004 movie “Catwoman,” starring Halle Berry as the titular role.

