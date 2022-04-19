Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Teams With Hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been absent from movie screens for some four years, is teaming up with hitmaking director Rajkumar Hirani for “Dunki.”

The film is a co-production between billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Hirani’s Rajkumar Hirani Films. The cast also includes Taapsee Pannu (“Pink,” “Dobaaraa” and “Looop Lapeta”).

The “Dunki” news was revealed via a teaser video that gives away no plot details, but promises comedy, emotion and romance. Release is scheduled for Dec. 22, 2023.

Khan is known as one of the great romantic stars of Bollywood. However, some of his last few films have underperformed at the box office and his most recent release was “Zero” in 2018.

Khan is also confirmed to star in Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan,” directed by Siddharth Anand (“War”), alongside Deepika Padukone (“Gehraiyaan”) and John Abraham (“Attack”). The spy thriller is currently in the works and is due to arrive in cinemas on Jan. 25, 2023, in India’s Republic Day holiday frame, meaning that 2023 will begin and end with Khan tentpoles.

Hirani has been a consistent hitmaker with his blockbuster films that include the Munna Bhai franchise with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, “Sanju” with Ranbir Kapoor, and “PK” and “3 Idiots” both starring Aamir Khan. “Sanju” and “PK” sit at eighth and ninth positions respectively in India’s all time box office top ten.

In a tweet announcing “Dunki,” Khan said that Hirani has turned out to be his Santa Claus, referring to the Christmas release date for the film. He also promises to be on time for work, adding that he’ll start living on the film’s sets. “Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you,” Khan said.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

Khan was one of the actors in discussions for Hirani’s breakout hit “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” in 2003, before the role eventually went to Dutt.