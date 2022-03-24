Seth Rogen Joins Bill Murray, Aziz Ansari in ‘Being Mortal’

What do you get when you combine a couple of comedy legends?

“Being Mortal” will soon provide the answer to that particular equation. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Aziz Ansari, has added Seth Rogen to its cast. He joins the previously announced Bill Murray, who will star alongside Ansari.

Not only does the “Master of None” maestro direct and appear in the film, he also wrote the script and is producing with Youree Henley. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End,” which admittedly doesn’t sound like a laugh riot. Principal photography will start this April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023.

Rogen can currently be seen in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He recently starred in HBO Max’s “An American Pickle” and in “Long Shot” alongside Charlize Theron. His other credits include “Superbad” and “Knocked Up.” He will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” alongside Michelle Williams and Paul Dano for Universal Pictures.

Ansari, the star of “Parks & Recreation” and a standup sensation, took a break from performing after sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him in 2018. At the time, he said he believed the sexual activity was consensual. He has since returned to film and television with “Master of None: Moments in Love” and his sixth stand-up special, “Nightclub Comedian.”

