Seth Oster Exiting UTA as Global Chief Communications Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency’s chief global communications officer Seth Oster is exiting the company at the end of January, sources told Variety.

News of his exit was announced by the agency’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a companywide email on Friday, where he expressed disappointment that Oster would be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity.” Oster joined UTA in 2017 and made partner in 2020.

“Seth has played a pivotal role over the past five years at UTA. He led us through numerous acquisitions and a few crises. He handled every challenge with focus and aplomb. His guidance through the WGA impasse, his relentless drive to tell our story, and his success at building our communication practice to be among the best in the business, are just a few of the important contributions that Seth has made to UTA,” Zimmer wrote in the memo obtained by Variety.

Oster did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Insiders close to the agency said his next role is sizable and will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Seth will help transition his role over the next few months. The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues,” Zimmer concluded.

Oster’s 25-year career has spanned Hollywood and politics in equal measure. In 2009, he was appointed by Barack Obama to lead public affairs at the Environmental Protection Agency. He began his career as a senior advisor for Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Oster was previously a managing director at KPMG where he ran global communications. He’s held additional roles at the MPA, the Screen Actors Guild, and the AFI. He is a graduate of George Washington University.

Read the full memo from Zimmer:

“I am disappointed to say that Seth Oster, our partner and Global Chief Communications Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity and is leaving UTA at the end fo the month.

“Seth will help transition his role over the next few months. The Corporate Communications group he built and professionalized will remain in place to support our company, clients, and colleagues.

We have all greatly benefitted from Seth’s counsel, leadership, and friendship. Let’s wish him well as he starts his next chapter.

Thanks, Seth.”