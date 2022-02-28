Set Decorators Society of America Condemns Academy Over Oscars Broadcast Cuts: ‘We Are All Diminished by This Action’

The Set Decorators Society of America has penned an open letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressing its “extreme disappointment” regarding the decision to not broadcast certain categories — best production design, particularly — live during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The letter, addressed to Academy president David Rubin, CEO Dawn Hudson, the AMPAS board executive committee and the AMPAS awards committee, expresses solidarity with other branches that the “Academy has elected to demote from equal recognition” during its upcoming ceremony.

“The diminution of these specific awards, which you declare to be ‘the fat in need of trimming’ from the broadcast in order to make it more entertaining, is punitive not only to the individual artists singled out for this treatment, but to entire industries represented by each one, who take enormous pride in their part in the creation of each nominated and winning film in the Academy competition,” the letter reads. “We are all diminished by this action, and infuriated by it.”

The SDSA’s letter is attributed to president Gene Serdena, board chairman Chase Helzer and executive director Gene Cane. The organization stands to promote and celebrate excellence in the craft of set design, preserving the field’s legacy in motions pictures and television.

The Academy first confirmed its decision to present several Oscar categories outside of the live March 27 telecast on Feb. 22, via a letter from Rubin that was sent to Academy membership. The letter explained that these awards will instead be given out an hour prior to the on-camera ceremony, with clips from the speeches being incorporated into the telecast. The other categories aside from score that won’t be awarded live this year are documentary short, animated short, live action short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design and sound. The move generated instant controversy among industry veterans, with the American Cinema Editors guild issuing a public statement condemning the decision.

Read the SDSA’s full letter below:

In a climate of great cultural and political division, the Academy has elected to demote eight branches from equal recognition at the Academy Awards: Production Design, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound. The SDSA takes this as a tremendous blow to the ideal of equality among the Academy's branches. The Oscar for Outstanding Production Design is presented to the Production Designer and Set Decorator. The diminution of these specific awards, which you declare to be "the fat in need of trimming" from the broadcast in order to make it more entertaining, is punitive not only to the individual artists singled out for this treatment, but to entire industries represented by each one, who take enormous pride in their part in the creation of each nominated and winning film in the Academy competition. We are all diminished by this action, and infuriated by it. The demotion of the Academy Award for Production Design in the eyes of the world and among our peers in the workplace is a material blow and an unnecessary one. The Academy has been the gold standard of fostering collaboration among the arts of filmmaking. But by this action you are sowing divisiveness: anyone looking at the list of those demoted to the prerecorded portion of the broadcast can only react with strong dismay at the lack of respect given to these art forms.