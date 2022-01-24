Sergei Rakhlin, Longtime HFPA Member, Dies at 78

Journalist Sergei Rakhlin, a longtime member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association died Jan. 21. He was 78.

Rakhlin reported for print and broadcast, and had several key roles with the HFPA.

Rakhlin was a longtime member of the foreign film committee (now knowns as the non-English language film committee) and served six terms as executive secretary and one as treasurer. He also served as executive producer of the Golden Globes between 2008 and 2017, and was proud to be included among the Emmy nominees for the production.

“Sergei was a strong advocate for international filmmakers and long pressed for their recognition and inclusion in Hollywood. His passion for films from across the globe was only surpassed by his support of the HFPA,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne.

Born in Gorky, Russia, he grew up in Latvia and worked as a writer and screenwriter before coming to the U.S. in 1978. He received a master’s degree from USC.

Before joining the HFPA in 1996, he worked as a producer, artistic director and talkshow host at WMNB TV and radio, as a Hollywood analyst for Voice of America, and edited Panorama newspaper.

He published articles in a number of magazines in the U.S., Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Central Asia. Two of his screenplays become feature films: “Brutus” (2016), and “Witnesses” (2018).

“Sergei had a very active role within the Association, and he always cheered on the successes of his HFPA colleagues,” Hoehne said. “His intelligence and kindness endeared him to anyone who met him.”

He is survived by his wife, Emilia, and son, Nick.