Serena Williams, Kristen Stewart and Nick Jonas to Present at PGA Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

In one of the most star-studded lineups of this year’s awards season, Serena Williams, Nick Jonas and Oscar nominees Kristen Stewart and Ciaran Hinds have been tapped as presenters at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards Saturday evening, Variety has learned exclusively.

They will be joined at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel by Josh Brolin, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Durant, Alana Haim, Jude Hill, Chris Pine, Daniel Dae Kim, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Ryan Murphy, Simon Rex and Kerry Washington, as well as previously announced presenters Meryl Streep, Casey Bloys, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Aunjanue Ellis, Jung Ho-yeon, Linda Lavin, David Alvarez, Jessica Chastain, Denis Villeneuve, Troy Kotsur, Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Spielberg.

The PGA Awards are known to be a strong predictor of which film will take home best picture at the Academy Awards, which will be held on March 27. This year’s PGA nominations for the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures include “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story.” Swapping “Tick, Tick … Boom!” for “Drive My Car,” the Academy’s list nearly mirrors the PGA nominations.

Variety‘s film awards editor Clayton Davis predicted that “CODA” would take the top prize at the PGA Awards this year but noted that “The Power of the Dog” also “could win.”

The Producers Guild will also give special recognition to honorees Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas (Milestone Award), Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award) and Issa Rae (Visionary Award) for their contributions to the industry over the course of their careers.