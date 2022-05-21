Sequel to ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ Hatched by Village Roadshow Pictures, Rivulet Films

Village Roadshow Pictures has partnered with fellow financier and movie producer Rivulet Films on a feature film sequel to 2009’s “Law Abiding Citizen.”

The original film, directed by F. Gary Gray, centered on assistant district attorney Nick Rice’s (Jamie Foxx) pursuit of Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler), a frustrated father who implements an elaborate and twisted plan to bring down the entire judicial system in Philadelphia after a plea bargain sets free the man who murdered his wife and daughter.

It grossed $73.4 million in North America and $127 million worldwide. Recently made available on Netflix, the 2009 film was, for time, the platform’s third most watched film.

Plot details of the sequel have not been disclosed. Screenwriter Kurt Wimmer and the original producer Lucas Foster will both return, with Foster producing under his Warp Films banner. Rivulet Films’ Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are producing. Butler and his G-Base partner Alan Siegel will also produce. Village Roadshow Pictures’ Tristen Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum will executive produce on behalf of VRP.

New York-based Vine Alternative Investments has a controlling interest in Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the parent company of both VRP and Village Roadshow Television. VRP has long held a co-financing arrangement with Warner Bros., but it is currently suing the studio over its release of “Matrix Revolutions” simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Rivulet Media is a publicly traded media and entertainment company with producer-financier Mike Witherill and venture investor Aaron Klusman serving as president and chairman/CEO respectively.

“I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made the original film. We’re going to blow your mind… again,” said Foster.

Rivulet’s Paris and Witherill said: “The demand for smart, star-driven action thrillers in the marketplace is palpable, and this is one of those rare unexploited franchise opportunities that was too good to pass up.”

In addition to “Law Abiding Citizen,” Wimmer and Foster have collaborated on films including: “Equilibrium,” starring Christian Bale; “Street Kings,” starring Keanu Reeves; and a reboot of Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn.” Wimmer has also written “Total Recall” for Columbia Pictures, “Point Break” for Alcon/Warner Bros., “Salt” for Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment and “The Thomas Crowne Affair” for United Artists/MGM. He recently wrote the original screenplay titled “The Beekeeper,” an action film that David Ayer is on board to direct with Jason Statham set to star.

Rivulet financed and produced “Please Baby Please,” starring Demi Moore and Andrea Riseborough. The company recently acquired Derek Kolstad’s original screenplay Acolyte, which they are financing and producing alongside Swiss distributor and producer Ascot Elite Entertainment.