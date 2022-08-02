Selena Gomez to Reboot 1980s Comedy ‘Working Girl’

20th Century Studios is looking to revive “Working Girl” with the help of Selena Gomez.

Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a reboot of “Working Girl,” the Mike Nichols-directed comedy starring Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford.

Ilana Pena, who created the Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President,” is adapting the screenplay for the film, which is eyeing a release on Hulu. A director has not been announced.

Casting has not been set, and it’s unclear if Gomez will star in the “Working Girl” remake in addition to serving as a producer. The 1988 version follows an ambitious 30-something Staten Island secretary who takes over office operations while her boss is recovering from a broken leg. But when the secretary pitches a winning idea, her boss attempts to take credit.

“Working Girl” was a critical and commercial triumph, bringing in more than $100 million at the global box office and landing six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director for Nichols.

Decades ago, Sandra Bullock tried to recapture the magic of “Working Girl” in a short-lived NBC series in the 1990s, though it was canceled early due to low ratings.

Gomez, a former Disney Channel star from “Wizards of Waverly Place,” has moved into the producing space with Hulu’s comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” She stars in the show opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also recently starred and produced the HBO Max reality series “Selena + Chef.” She’s repped by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett and Kole.

Prior to taking the reins on “Diary of a Future President,” Pena was a staff writer on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She is repped by Kaplan/Perrone.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.