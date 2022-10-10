Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health in Trailer for ‘My Mind and Me’ Documentary

Selena Gomez gets candid in the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.”

“Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing,” Gomez says in the trailer, which was unveiled Monday in honor of World Health Mental Day. “It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), “My Mind and Me” chronicles Gomez’s health journey over the course of six years, including her struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety.

A Grammy-nominated artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion music streams globally. On the television side, Gomez plays Mabel Mora in the Emmy-nominated series “Only Murders in the Building,” starring opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. She has also ventured into the unscripted side with her popular HBO Max cooking show “Selena + Chef,” which recently released its fourth season.

The Apple Original film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management & Media alongside Interscope Films, following their collaboration on the Emmy-nominated doc “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Previously, the American Film Institute revealed that the world premiere of “My Mind and Me” will open the 36th edition of AFI Fest on Nov. 2 in Hollywood.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” Keshishian said about the doc. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” premieres globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

Watch the full trailer below.