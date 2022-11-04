How to Watch Selena Gomez Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’

Multi-hyphenate Selena Gomez’s candid documentary, “My Mind & Me,” is now available to viewers in the U.S. on Apple TV+. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the 95-minute film follows Gomez’s journey to stardom, as well as the mental and physical health struggles that have come with being in the spotlight from a young age.

Gomez’s early career was marked by recurring performances on “Barney & Friends” in the early 2000s, minor gigs on Disney Channel original shows and ultimately a lead role on “Wizards of Waverly Place” as Alex Russo. But the ex-Disney star’s reality was far from the perpetual happy endings she portrayed; the documentary provides a jarringly intimate snapshot at how Gomez’s path to fame coupled with personal trauma enacted severe consequences on her mental health.

“By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me,” Gomez told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet for the documentary’s Nov. 2 premiere at the AFI festival. “I am who I am and everyone’s about to see it. That’s all I got.”

As an Apple TV+ exclusive, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” requires a subscription to the platform in order to watch here. Apple product users receive a free three-month subscription with a recent purchase of an Apple device. Otherwise, viewers can pay for a $6.99 monthly subscription or purchase the Apple One bundle plan, which starts at $16.95 a month. Students can also purchase the Apple Music Student Plan, which comes with a free subscription to Apple TV+. For a no-cost viewing option, Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial of their streaming service.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is accessible via phone, tablet, computer, smart TV and streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick. Apple TV+ users can download the documentary and other Apple Originals on to their Apple devices to watch anywhere without Wi-Fi. However, Apple TV+ is not available in all countries, so check to see if yours is included here.

The Apple TV+ Original film is also playing in select theaters starting Nov. 4 for a limited time only. Stay up to date on showtimes with Fandango.