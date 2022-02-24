‘Seeking Mavis Beacon’ Documentary in the Works at Neon

Neon has signed on to produce “Seeking Mavis Beacon,” a documentary that investigates the disappearance and reexamines the legacy of one of the most influential Black women in technology.

Jazmin Jones, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker, is directing the film. Beacon’s computer software program helped define the digital age by teaching a generation to type.

“Neon has been a perfect home for this project,” Jones said in a statement. “They understood our positionality as Black femmes and share our interest in disrupting traditional documentary form. The trusting relationship we have with Neon has exceeded my expectations of the possibilities for a first time Black queer nonbinary filmmaker — it’s been a blessing.”

Neon will produce alongside Guetty Felin, an independent filmmaker, teacher, film curator and co-founder of the multicultural film company BelleMoon Productions. Olivia McKayla Ross will co-produce.

It’s been a busy stretch for Neon. In recent months, the company released Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Film Festival award winner “Titane,” Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary “Flee,” Pablo Larrain’s Princess Diana period piece “Spencer” and Celine Sciamma’s drama “Petite Maman.” Those films and others, including “The Worst Person in the World,” landed Neon with six Oscar nominations in categories such as best animated feature, documentary feature and international feature film.

Neon has also delved into production in the past year, with feature and documentary projects including “The Painter and the Thief” remake, Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool” with Alexander Skarsgard and “Cuckoo” starring Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella, directed by Tilman Singer.