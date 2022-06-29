Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell Solve a West End Murder in ‘See How They Run’ First Trailer

Searchlight Pictures has pulled back the curtain on “See How They Run,” the production company’s upcoming murder mystery starring a detective duo played by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. The film opens in theaters Sept. 30.

The first footage introduces viewers to Rockwell’s seasoned Inspector Stoppard and Ronan’s rookie Constable Stalker. The pair team up to solve a murder most foul in London’s West End theater district during the 1950s, investigating the seedy underbelly of England’s glamorous of artists and turning over a litany of brash, creative suspects.

David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also feature in prominent roles alongside Rockwell and Ronan. Harris Dickinson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shirley Henderson, Reece Shearsmith, Paul Chahidi, Pearl Chanda, Charlie Cooper and Pippa Bennett-Warner round out the film’s deep bench of supporting talent.

“See How They Run” is directed by Tom George, who most recently helmed all 19 episodes of the British sitcom “This Country.” The original script was written by Mark Chappell, while Damian Jones and Gina Carter produce. Searchlight first revealed the official title and full cast of “See How They Run” last July.

“[Working with] this incredible cast has been a total dream,” George said in a statement last summer. “I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences. Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Birdman’ and ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ has really been the perfect fit.”

“See How They Run” will be released in theaters later this year.

Watch the trailer below: