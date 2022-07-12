‘Section 8,’ Action Film With Ryan Kwanten and Dolph Lundgren, Sells to AMC+ and RLJE Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Section 8” has been acquired by AMC+ and RLJE Films, two business units of AMC Networks. The action film will debut in theaters and will start streaming on AMC+ on Sept. 23.

“Section 8″ centers on a former soldier who is sent to prison for life after he avenges the murder of his wife and child. There, he’s recruited by a shadowy government agency for an off-the-books assignment and the promise of regaining his freedom. The film stars Ryan Kwanten of “True Blood,” along with Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables”), Dermot Mulroney (“Hanna”), Scott Adkins (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) and Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (“The Wrestler”).

“Section 8” was written by Chad Law (“Drive Hard”), Josh Ridgway (“Howlers”) and directed by Christian Sesma (“Vigilante Diaries”).

“We’re excited to work with the film’s all-star cast who are icons of action cinema,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJE Films. “Each of them has legions of fans and we’re excited to be able to bring ‘Section 8’ to them this fall.”

“AMC+ is poised for a gangbuster second half of 2022, and we’re thrilled to add ‘Section 8’ to our action-packed line-up of exclusive films, alongside our breakout original series, as we continue to rollout new movie premieres every week for subscribers,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+.

Produced by Brandon Burrows, the film also stars Tracy Perez, Justin Furstenfeld, Robert LaSardo, Maurice Compte and Geoffrey Blake. Ward and Betsy Rodgers on behalf of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nat McCormick from The Exchange handling representation of the filmmakers.