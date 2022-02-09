Screen Media Buys Lena Headey, Sam Worthington Thriller ‘9 Bullets’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has acquired North American rights to “9 Bullets,” a new crime thriller with “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey and “Avatar’s” Sam Worthington. The studio is planning a day-and-date release in April.

“9 Bullets” centers on a showgirl (Headey), who risks everything when she rescues a young boy after his family is murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who also happens to be the local crime-boss (Worthington). Now on the run, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy safely to his uncle in South Dakota.

The film is directed and written by Gigi Gaston (“Rip it Off”) and also stars Dean Scott Vasquez (“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”), Cam Gigandet (“The Magnificent Seven”), La La Anthony (“Power”), Martin Sensmeier (“Westworld”) and Oscar-nominee Barbara Hershey (“The Portrait of a Lady”). Foresight Unlimited, Screen Media’s international sales division, is handling foreign sales for the picture and has successfully closed deals in many key international territories.

The film is produced by Cassian Elwes, Gary Pearl, Gigi Gaston, Tommy Thompson, Wendy Benge, Paul Robarts, Michael D. Jones and Veronica Radaelli, Executive producers are Peter Graham, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Seth Needle and David Nagelberg. The film is financed by 120dB Films.

“I’m thrilled that Screen Media has taken this movie under their wing,” said Gaston in a statement. “Their impressive reputation with indies and their multiple affiliates will mean this movie about second chances can find a place in the hearts of viewers and give them the hope that they too can have a second chance. The relationship between Lena Headey and Dean Vasquez is like Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

“What attracted me to the project was the passion of the filmmakers and the unique storyline,” said producer Paul Robarts. “What further impressed me in production and post has been Lena Headey’s level of performance matched to an incredible young talent in Dean Scott Vaquez, who I believe is at the start of a fantastic young career.”

“With the strong directorial eye of Gigi Gaston, this team of skilled veteran producers have produced a smart, exciting, and ultimately touching action thriller,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The film’s strong message of retribution and resurrection resonated deeply with us, as we’re sure it will with audiences.”

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal with Jere Hausfater on behalf of the production.

Screen Media, Foresight Unlimited and Elwes previously collaborated on Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers,” starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, which was released in September 2021.