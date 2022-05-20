Screaming Woman Removed from Cannes Red Carpet After Crashing George Miller Film Premiere

A woman was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Video footage from the carpet saw a woman trying to crash the event while screaming at the top of her lungs. The woman was quickly removed from the carpet by a handful of security guards.

The woman appeared not to be wearing a shirt and had the word “scum” written on her lower back. Blood red paint also appeared on her lower back and legs. Watch video of the incident above.

Variety has reached out to the Cannes Film Festival press office for comment.

More to come…

Someone just tried to crash the carpet for the premiere of George Millers’ ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing.’ #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/7OPyhyerDG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 20, 2022