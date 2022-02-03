‘Scream’ Sequel in the Works

The residents of Woodsboro may never catch a break.

Another “Scream” sequel, from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media, is in the works on the heels of the recent box office success of “Scream.” (No word on what the title, the sixth “Scream” installment, will be called.)

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the next “Scream” story and James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) will co-write the screenplay.

Principal photography is slated to begin this Summer. In keeping with “Scream” tradition, plot details are under wraps.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” Spyglass and Paramount Pictures said in a statement.

More to come…