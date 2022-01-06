‘Scream’ Red Carpet Premiere Scrapped Over Omicron Concerns (EXCLUSIVE)

Sorry, Sidney — Paramount Pictures is not moving forward with a planned red carpet premiere for the latest installment of the “Scream” franchise.

Given the tidal wave of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the event originally scheduled for January 11 will not proceed, a note to invited guests said on Thursday. The premiere was expected to convene horror icons Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette with their supporting cast and filmmaker collective Radio Silence (“Ready or Not”) in Los Angeles.

Press and radio promoted screenings, as well as the wide theatrical release of the fifth title in the hit series created by Wes Craven, will still proceed on the big screen as planned.

In “Scream,” we return to traumatized community of Woodsboro 25 years after a series of grisly murders inspired four sequels (and entered the ghostface-masked killer into the genre hall of fame). Campbell, Cox and Arquette all reprise their original roles, alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, aka Radio Silence, direct. Original writer Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena are executive producers. William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein produced the project, which is slated to open wide on January 14.

More to come …