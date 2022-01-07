‘Scream’ Earns Rave First Reactions: ‘Brutal,’ ‘Genius’ and the ‘Best Since the Original’

First reactions for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s “Scream” have arrived online, and it appears the fifth time is the charm for the long-running horror franchise. Film journalists are calling the new entry “a fittingly loud, bloody good time at the movies” and the best “Scream” movie since Wes Craven’s 1996 original. Franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all return in the new “Scream” opposite a cast of newcomers that includes “In the Heights” breakout Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and “The Boys” favorite Jack Quaid.

The official “Scream” synopsis from Paramount Pictures reads: “25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

The new “Scream” is the first installment of the franchise made without the involvement of horror master Craven, who died in 2015. Filmmakers Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, also known under the collective name Radio Silence, took over directing duties after earning legions of horror fans with their indie favorite “Ready or Not.”

“They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of [the ‘Scream’] films,” Campbell previously told Variety. “They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy.”

“Scream” opens in theaters nationwide January 14. Check out a handful of first reactions for the horror sequel in the posts below.

The new #Scream is a BLAST & my favorite since the original. There’s some sharp writing here – a nice balance of well-crafted scares & amusing commentary on modern horror. It also pokes a lot of fun at itself, too, while remaining a bloody whodunnit & a damn good time. I’m a fan! pic.twitter.com/QZiguvUIWo — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 7, 2022

The new #Scream is the real deal. Such a well written script that keeps you guessing and wades into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. ‘Scream’ fans are going to love it. pic.twitter.com/caf2SqG0so — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 7, 2022

I have seen the new #Scream and it’s a winner! Yes it’s bloody, but also feels loaded with love and reverence for the original and the fandom it amassed … and felt like it was talking to me (to a degree). pic.twitter.com/x1gDCM9MYH — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) January 7, 2022

Fuck me, wow! Have finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers… and then some. If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more. Oh yeah, it’s scary (and funny) as hell. pic.twitter.com/U88VOS1FUb — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) January 7, 2022

#SCREAM (2021) is a fittingly loud, bloody good time at the movies. It takes a knife to the heart of the modern ‘requel’ machine, “elevated horror,” and toxic online fandoms. Seriously, no major film franchise is safe. This is Scream at its best since the first sequel, easily. pic.twitter.com/lNYkpZcrLp — Jon Negroni (@JonNegroni) January 7, 2022

As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years now, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies. Brutal kills, fun mystery & both the Legacy cast & newbies were great. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie #Scream pic.twitter.com/EoMkeI1CtR — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) January 7, 2022

#Scream freakin’ slays! It’s a textbook example of how to revive and reinvigorate a franchise and do it in killer style. Brutal genius, it has the razor-sharp smarts of the finest entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails it. Two thumbs way up! #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/ZMmCDUFUrj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) January 7, 2022

I loved SCREAM (2022). It pokes fun at itself, ‘elevated horror,’ and has a lot to say about movie fandom. It leans deep into legacy in the right ways and uses the ‘Scream’ family to great, and surprising, effect. New crew is excellent too, especially Jenna Ortega. #ScreamMovie pic.twitter.com/cyUrpoxMFP — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) January 7, 2022

The 5th SCREAM film is the closest I’ve felt to the brilliance, excitement & horror of Wes Craven’s 1996 masterpiece. Hands down, the best SCREAM since the original. Beautifully honors the legacy of the first film while bringing a fresh yet brutal new tone to the franchise.❤️🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/9LaeiyqUlF — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 7, 2022

As someone who worshiped the original #ScreamMovie (and absolutely adores SCREAM 2), I have to tell you… I absolutely LOVED the new SCREAM sequel. It’s directed with such furious energy — it’s both a love letter to the original and entirely fresh. I’m beyond ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/j2MmGwqKDF — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) January 7, 2022