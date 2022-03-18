‘Scream’ Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic Get Release Dates

Ghostface will strike again.

The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the “Scream” franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the next slasher story, and James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) will co-write the screenplay. Principal photography is slated to begin this summer and plot details are being tightly guarded, but it’s a safe bet that there will be blood.

Paramount also announced that it will release its untitled Bob Marley biopic on January 12, 2024. The film about the reggae legend will be directed by “King Richard’s” Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by the musician’s family members, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir, who starred as Malcolm X in “One Night in Miami,” has been tapped to play Marley. Films about music legends, such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Rocket Man” and “Walk the Line,” have performed well at the box office, and Marley has an impressive catalogue of hits that includes “No Woman, No Cry,” Get Up, Stand Up,” “One Love,” “Redemption Song,” “Could You Be Loved” and “Buffalo Soldier.” Right now, the Marley movie has the month of January to itself, but that will inevitably change.