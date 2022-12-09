‘Scream 6’ Isn’t Just Gory, It’s ‘100 Times Gorier’ Than Any ‘Scream’ Movie: The Directors ‘Were Always Asking for More Blood’

Ghostface is back, and blood is going to flow. Lots of blood. “Scream 6” cast member Melissa Barrera recently told Collider that the upcoming sequel has the potential to be 100 times gorier than any previous entry in the long-running horror franchise. According to the actor, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were always asking to increase the amount of blood on set.

“There was a saying on set because directors Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat,” Barrera said. “They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would just always want more.”

“With the last ‘Scream,’ they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay,” Barrera added. “But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”

Barrera made her “Scream” debut in the fifth installment, which opened in January 2022 and earned $140 million at the worldwide box office. Her character, Sam, will return in “Scream 6” alongside other 2022 new additions Jenna Ortega (Tara), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad). The sixth installment will follow the quartet of characters as they leave Woodsboro behind and attempt to start a fresh chapter in New York City.

“Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating,” Ortega said of the “Scream 6” script earlier this year. “I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

Barrera told Collider in September that moving the franchise out of the fictional town of Woodsboro for the first time and setting the sequel in New York City will make the sequel all the more horrifying.

“It’s like 20 times more mortifying,” Barrera said. “It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help.”

Barrera continued, “No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’ So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.”

Paramount Pictures has set a March 10, 2023 release date for “Scream 6.”