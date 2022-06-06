‘Scream 6’ Will Be ‘More Gory’ and Have the Most ‘Violent’ Ghostface ‘We’ve Ever Seen’

The most recent “Scream” was a gory bloodbath, but that’s nothing compared to what’s coming in the franchise’s future. Cast member Jenna Ortega told Entertainment Tonight that the next installment in the long-running horror franchise will be the most aggressive and violent yet. Ortega is reprising her role of Sam Carpenter, a survivor of the most recent Ghostface attack. Clearly the masked villain isn’t done with her yet.

“Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating,” Ortega said of the “Scream 6” script. “I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

Ortega is returning to the franchise after 2022’s “Scream” alongside Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad). The sixth installment will follow the quartet of characters as they leave Woodsboro behind and attempt to start a fresh chapter. Principal photography on “Scream 6” is slated to begin in early summer, with a theatrical release already set for March 31, 2023, from Paramount Pictures.

In addition to the returning cast, the new movie will reunite the filmmaking team behind the fifth “Scream” movie, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett back behind the camera, and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay. Also returning to the “Scream” franchise is Hayden Panettiere as Kirby, who was the Ghostface killer in “Scream 4.”

“I’m not even going to try to touch on it,” Ortega said when asked by Entertainment Tonight about Panettiere’s return. “She has been one of my favorite characters in the franchise for a long time so the fact that her character gets to come back and redeem herself is really exciting.”

2022’s “Scream” successfully rebooted the franchise with $140 million at the worldwide box office. The movie is now available to stream on Paramount+.