‘Scream 6’: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega to Return

The four survivors of the latest string of Ghostface killings are set to return for the sixth installment of the “Scream” franchise.

Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad) and Jenna Ortega (Tara) will reprise their roles from 2022’s “Scream” for the next movie in the Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures franchise, which follows the quartet as they leave Woodsboro behind and attempt to start a fresh chapter. Principal photography is slated to begin in early summer, with the sixth movie set for theatrical release on March 31, 2023.

Ortega and Barrera star in the franchise as sisters Tara and Sam Carpenter, respectively. Barrera’s character is revealed to be the biological daughter of Billy Loomis, the original “Scream” killer played by Skeet Ulrich. Gooding and Brown play twin siblings Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, the nephews of Jamie Kennedy’s original “Scream” character Randy Meeks.

The upcoming movie is the latest chapter of the long-running genre busting horror franchise. The first four films, directed by the late “maestro of horror” Wes Craven, earned $600 million at the box office, with “Scream” (2022) scaring up more than $140 million worldwide after its release in January.

In addition to the returning cast, the new movie will reunite the filmmaking team behind the fifth “Scream” movie, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett back behind the camera, and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serve as producers on the new project, with original “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella (the third member of Radio Silence) executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

“Scream” (2022) is available to rent/buy on digital, 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray, and is currently streaming on Paramount+.