Yellow Veil Pictures Closes Deal With 1091 Pictures for Scott Friend’s Directorial Debut ‘To the Moon’

New York and L.A.-based indie distributor 1091 Pictures, known for such hit releases as Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” Spirit Awards winner “Christine” and knockout comedy “The Overnight,” has swooped on rights to all English-speaking territories for psychedelic thriller “To the Moon.” The drama, sold by Yellow Veil Pictures, marks the directorial debut of actor Scott Friend (“The Dark End of the Street”), who also wrote and plays a lead role in it.

The movie, which is debuting its first poster in Variety, premiered last year at the online film festival Nightstream, and was in selection at the 2020 U.S. in Progress industry showcase organized by Wroclaw’s American Film Festival, which later hosted the pic’s international premiere.

Courtesy of 1091 Pictures

“To the Moon” is a twist on the unwanted-house-guest trope where a young couple, played by Friend and Madeleine Morgenweck, find that their weekend getaway has turned into a mind-bending nightmare when the husband’s estranged brother arrives unannounced and starts to toy with their senses.

Commenting on Friend’s “incredible job” with his feature debut, Lev Avery-Peck of 1091 Pictures said: “1091 is excited to take this psychedelic journey with Scott and Yellow Veil Pictures.”

“I’m so grateful that ‘To the Moon’ has found a home at 1091, alongside some of my favorite filmmakers,” added Friend. “This film was such a labor of love for everyone involved and I can’t wait for audiences to see the special work of our cast and crew,” he added.

“To the Moon” is produced by Cate Smierciak (Zia Anger’s “My Last Film”), Everett Hendler (“Satan and Adam,” “The Dark End of the Street”), Stephanie Randall, David Formentin (“The Eyes of my Mother”) and Gabriel Wilson.

The deal was cobbled by Avery-Peck for 1091 Pictures, and Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers. 1091 Pictures’ slate includes “Cartel Land” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Founded in 2018, Yellow Veil Pictures is a worldwide film sales and distribution company that focuses on boundary-pushing genre cinema. It has handled sales on such pics as Tilman Singer’s debut feature, “Luz,” Jack Henry Robbins’ “Vhyes” and George A. Romero’s “The Amusement Park.”

Yellow Veil Pictures also acts as the festival agent for Shudder’s “La Llorona” by Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, “Blood Quantum,” “Horror Noire” and “The Ranger.”