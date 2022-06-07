‘The School for Good and Evil’ Teaser: Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso Star in Enchanting Netflix Adaptation

Fans of fairytale origins got a first look at the stars of “The School for Good And Evil” on Tuesday, after a teaser was debuted during Netflix’s Geeked Week event. Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso star as Agatha and Sophie, respectively, two best friends who are kidnapped and placed in the School for Good and Evil and must find their way back home.

“Did you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins?,” Charlize Theron, who plays Lady Lesso, asks in the teaser. “Where the good become heroes and the evil become villains? Welcome, we’ve been expecting you.”

The film, directed by Paul Feig, is adapted from the 2013 novel by Soman Chainani. David Magee, Laura Solon, Malia Scotch Marmo and Chainani wrote the screenplay for the film, which features a star-studded cast that includes Kerry Washington, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Earl Cave, Freya Theodora Parks and Demi Isaac Oviawe.

The teaser ends with Sophie and Agatha being kidnapped by a terrifying, giant bird-like creature that picks the two up by their talons and flies them towards the school, with the two girls screaming as the creature descends.

The feature adaptation of “The School for Good and Evil” has been in the works for a long time, and was originally produced by Universal before Netflix took over in 2020. The film shot in 2021, and is set to be released this fall. The Geeked Week event featured cast members from the film, along with Feig and Chainani, discussing the project. Feigco Entertainment and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films are producing the film.

Watch the full teaser below.