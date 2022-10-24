Tobin Bell Returns as Jigsaw in ‘Saw’ Sequel

Jigsaw returns! Tobin Bell, who played the maniacal killer known for orchestrating twisted tests in the “Saw” movies, is returning for the next installment in the horror series.

James Wan and Leigh Whannell created the “Saw” franchise, revolving around the mysterious and disturbing John “Jigsaw” Kramer, who puts his victims through deadly games to test their wills to live. Bell played the calculated executioner in the first eight movies, but he wasn’t involved in the ninth film, 2021’s “Spiral,” which instead focused on a copycat killer.

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin,” said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

The 10th “Saw” movie, which doesn’t have an official title, is going into production later this month. It’s slated to release in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023.

Franchise veteran Kevin Greutert, who directed “Saw VI,” Saw: The Final Chapter” and worked on every movie including “Spiral,” is directing the next chapter.

Kramer was killed in “Saw III,” but he’s continued to appear in the sequels through flashbacks. Though plot details for the latest have been kept under wraps, the film’s backers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures tease that “the return of Bell to the franchise furthers [our] goal of a film that captures everything ‘Saw’ fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

