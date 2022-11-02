Satyajit Ray-Themed Poster Design Contest Winners Revealed Ahead of International Film Festival of India (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has revealed the winners of The One and Only Ray, an online poster design contest held as a tribute to legendary Oscar-winning Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, ahead of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The jury, composed of artists from the fields of art, cinema and painting, including Shyam Benegal, Anjolie Ela Menon, Radha Binod Sharma, Prakash Bal Joshi, Shukla Sawant and Dhimant Vyas, selected the 75 best film posters from a total of 635 submissions.

The winner is Sayak Das, with Varad Godbole and Aniruddha Chatterjee in second and third place and they will be awarded cash prizes of INR100,000 ($1,200), INR75,000 and INR50,000 respectively during IFFI.

A souvenir created from the three winning film poster designs will be presented to dignitaries attending IFFI. The festival takes place Nov. 20-28, 2022.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, India, said: “I extend my congratulations to the three winners whose posters were selected out of hundreds of entries and the 75 top poster designers who meticulously created such imaginative film poster designs for the One and Only Ray contest. I further extend my appreciation to the jury for their time and thoughtful selections. This 53rd IFFI is set to bring in a whole new experience for movie lovers from around the world, the excitement is catching on.”

Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, added: “We held this contest for creative professionals with knowledge of art, visual communication, graphic design, and illustrative skills. Everything came together, and we now have our top 75 winners. We hope the general public will praise the film poster designs that will be on display at the 53rd IFFI.”