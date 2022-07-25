Sarah Paulson Starring in Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ for Searchlight Pictures

Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust,” a horror thriller that was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy.

The film, like other recent Searchlight releases such as “Fire Island” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the film, which was penned by Crouse. It centers on a mother who is haunted by her past and who encounters a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. Paulson previously starred in Searchlight’s “12 Years a Slave” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”

“Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Paulson’s film credits include “Ocean’s 8,” Todd Haynes’ “Carol” and Jeff Nichols’ “Mud.” She recently played Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, earning her eighth Primetime Emmy Award nomination. She also starred in “American Horror Story” and will soon begin production on Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, “Clybourne Park,” which will be directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, “Untamed.”

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, with Senior VP of Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones overseeing for Searchlight Pictures. They will report to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Paulson is represented by CAA and ID.