Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’ Starts Production in Australia

Amazon Studios has officially started production on “Foe,” a sci-fi thriller package it acquired out of the Cannes Film Festival.

Led by Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre, the story comes from director and co-writer Garth Davis (“Top of the Lake,” the Oscar-nominated “Lion”). Davis and Iain Reid adapt the latter’s best-selling 2018 novel. Shooting is underway in Victoria, Australia.

Set in the near future when corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet, “Foe” tells the story of Hen and Junior, a young married couple living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a knock on the door from a stranger named Terrance changes everything: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

Producers include Kerry Kohansky-Roberts on behalf of AC Studios, Davis for I Am That and Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films. Executive producers include Reid and I Am That’s Samantha Lang. Libby Sharpe will co-produce for I Am That and See-Saw Films.

The production was attracted to the state through the Victorian Screen Incentive and the Regional Location Assistance Fund, and is set to inject almost $32 million into the Victorian economy. It will create 950 jobs for Victorian cast and crew, including four leading head of department roles.

Out of Cannes, FilmNation handled international rights on the “Foe” package. CAA Media Finance and UTA’s Independent Film Group co-represented domestic rights. Mescal will next be seen in A24’s “God’s Creatures,” while Ronan has just wrapped the star-studded murder mystery “See How They Run” for Searchlight.