Sandra Bullock ‘Still Embarrassed’ by ‘Speed 2’ and Its Idiotic Plot: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Done It’

Sandra Bullock recently told TooFab that she’s still embarrassed about starring in “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” the 1997 sequel to her breakthrough action movie “Speed.” The film starred Bullock opposite Jason Patric as a couple trying to stop a Caribbean cruise shop from crashing into an oil tanker. While “Speed” director Jan de Bont returned alongside Bullock, original leading man Keanu Reeves did not.

“I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” Bullock said. “It’s called ‘Speed 2.’ I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you,” Bullock added, addressing the interviewer who said he used to love watching “Speed 2” as a teenager. When Bullock’s “The Lost City” co-star Daniel Radcliffe said “Speed 2” has “a kind of cult love” to it, Bullock responded, “Very quiet! Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

“Speed 2: Cruise Control” earned negative reviews and flopped at the box office, grossing $164 million worldwide on a production budget as high as $160 million. For comparison, the original “Speed” grossed $350 million worldwide. Reeves said last year during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show” that he turned down “Speed 2” because of the screenplay.

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script,” Reeves said. “I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,”

“Speed 2: Cruise Control” won the Razzie Award for worst remake or sequel.