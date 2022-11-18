Samuel Goldwyn Sets Release for ‘Last Film Show,’ India’s Oscar Contender

Samuel Goldwyn Films has committed to an imminent theatrical release for “Last Film Show” (aka “Chhello Show”), the Pan Nalin-directed nostalgic drama that is representing India in the Oscars race for best international feature film.



The company, which previously handled Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” the 2021 winner in the same category, has settled on Dec 2, 2022 for the film’s commercial debut in North America.



The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021, and since then has received awards at several U.S. film festivals, including Mill Valley and Milwaukee. It had a commercial release in Gujarat, India on Oct. 14, 2022, giving it the necessary qualifying theatrical run in its home territory.



The selection of “Last Film Show” as India’s Oscar contender by the Film Federation of India immediately sparked a backlash, led by cries that popular blockbuster musical “RRR” had been snubbed. Director SS Rajamouli’s action film has done huge business worldwide, with some arguing it would offer a more accessible experience to Oscar voters. Variance Films, the stateside distributor of “RRR,” still plans to mount an Oscar campaign urging Academy voters to consider the film in other categories.



“Last Film Show” has also attracted its own backlash, with online claims suggesting that it hews too closely to Giuseppe Tornatore’s 1988 Italian classic “Cinema Paradiso.”



“Inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood, the film follows the dreams and aspirations of a nine-year-old boy, Samay (portrayed by Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat, India. Obsessed with watching movies on the big screen, Samay’s life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved neighbourhood cinema is converted from 35 mm to digital.



“With the backing of our esteemed partners, Samuel Goldwyn Films, we are looking forward to bringing the film to stateside audiences and giving it the best platform it needs for the 95th Academy Awards,” said “Last Film Show” producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, and director Pan Nalin in a joint statement.

France’s Orange Studios is the world sales agent.